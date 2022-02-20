



The Federal Government says it is set to develop a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country as part of the Aviation Sector Road Map to address capital flight.

The acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Mr Mattew Pwajok, said this at NAN Forum, the flagship personality interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)..

According to him, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Ali Serika is very passionate about the development of the facility.

“In addition to the establishment of a National Carrier he is working towards a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility in Nigeria, that is intended to service the whole of West Africa.

“That facility will go a long way in saving costs for operators that will have to fly aircraft outside the country for maintenance.

“We already have two or three private ones already established in Nigeria.

“We have the one established by Aero Contractors, Seven Stars and the one built by Akwa-Ibom government that has not been utilised,” Pwajok said.

He said when this is achieved it would greatly impact on the sector and also the economy of the nation since money that would have been paid to foreign countries would remain in the country.

According to him, at the exchange rate that obtains presently, for an airline to maintain its aircraft annually it is a huge cost.

Pwajok is optimistic that the aviation sector in Nigeria would soon be reckoned with in the committee of nations when MRO is established.