By Chioma Obinna

A real estate firm, Landwey Investment Limited, weekend, initiated Nigeria’s first interstate real estate development model called ‘WeyFlex’ to provide homes for Nigerians across the country as well as address challenges in the home buying process.

The Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara explained that the project model, WeyFlex will offer Nigerians the opportunity to own FlexVilla homes in over 20 locations nationwide.

Ayilara said due to several factors, many Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora struggle to find a home in their preferred locations, adding that “these factors often range from the rising cost of land purchase in metropolitan areas like Lagos, demand for quality countryside homes that meet all regulatory standards, ease of construction for those in the Diaspora amongst others.”

On the benefits of WeyFlex and the LandWey Project Experience Centre, Ayilara, said, “WeyFlex was designed for ease and convenience, affording Nigerians, both home and abroad, control over where they want their next home to be, how they want it to look and when they want it to be delivered.

“The LandWey Project Experience Centre transcends boundaries and limitations to showcase the different structural designs, building types, e-brochures, interactive 3-D designs and other virtual experiences to ease the home buying process.”