By Olasunkanmi Akoni



GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, assured residents of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring the state remains flood free all year round.

Sanwo-Olu said this while commissioning the second batch of 19 high capacity drainage clearing and maintenance equipment, aimed at enhancing capacity.

Speaking at the event, which took place at the EFAG Yard, in Oregun, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said never again would Lagos be branded as a flood ravaged city.

He stressed that the state would always be a step ahead in terms of its preparations for the rainy season and the aftermath because of its coastal nature.

The governor explained that the complaints of non removal of silts from drains in quick times have been addressed with the new tipping trucks among the equipment.

While he said the equipment and vehicles represent the second batch to be procured, Sanwo-Olu said more will be provided in due course.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, said government is aware of its responsibility to evolve strategic methods that will improve the environment and guarantee that the state is flood free and beautiful for residents.