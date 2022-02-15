Yahaya Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for the State workforce with partial consequential adjustment.

The agreement covers the State workforce as well as the Local Government.

Secretary to the Kogi State Government, (Dr.) Mrs Folashade Ayoade disclosed this after an extensive meeting with the Organised Labour in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Mrs Ayoade said the delay in the implementation was due to the inability of the Committee to meet regularly following the COVID-19 pandemic which she stressed has been overcome.

She commended the Organized Labour for their understanding and patience so far which has resulted in the signing of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, expressed appreciation to the Organized Labour for their understanding and commitment to reaching the agreement amicably without resorting to Strike action.

Chief Onoja said Governor Yahaya Bello is passionate about the welfare of civil servants and will continue to give priority attention to its workforce.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Hannah Odiyo said with the signing of the agreement on the new national minimum wage, the committee has completed its work peacefully without recourse to industrial action.

Speaking after signing the agreement of implementation of the new national minimum wage, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Onuh Edoka said Kogi State civil servants have been brought to the same level with their counterparts in other states already implementing the new minimum wage.

According to him, “The earlier notice of strike served on the State Government has been suspended with immediate effect.

“We commended the State Government for signing the agreement with the mandate of immediate implementation to give civil servants in the State a new lease of life. We assured of civil servants commitment to effective productivity of the present administration in all sectors of the economy.”

Present at the signing of the agreement was the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Ranti Ojo; State Chairman NUJ, Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh; Chairman, NULGE, Tade Adeyemi among others.

