By Ogalah Ibrahim

A trailer loaded with cows and passengers heading to the south from Katsina has lost control and crashed at Gora village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing no fewer than 10 passengers, 30 cows and injuring scores early hours of Thursday, 10 February 2022.

An eyewitness from the community, Mallam Bilya who spoke with Vanguard said that “the trailer loaded with cows and passengers was heading to Warri, Delta State, from Dankama in Kaita LGA of Katsina State when it lost control at Gora village and somersaulted between 12 and 1 am on Thursday.

According to one of the surviving victims, who is said to be currently receiving treatment at the Malumfashi General Hospital, “most of the casualties are from Kaita LGA of Katsina State and their relatives have since been contacted.”

When contacted to confirm the report, the Public Relations Officer of Federal Roads Safety Corps in the state, Abubakakar Usman, said “the accident was a lone crash that happened at about 12.10 am early hours of Thursday at Gora Ward of Malumfashi Local Government Area, involving a trailer with registration number KTN 495 XA, overladen with animals and Passengers, en route to southern Nigeria when it lost control at a sharp bend and crashed. We are yet to confirm the number of people that died there but according to eyewitnesses and our men on rescue they saw 30 cows dead.

On the number of passengers killed, the state FRSC PRO said, “our accident investigation teams are there right now and we are waiting for their reports and will update you with the details later.”

