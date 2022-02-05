Governor Kashim Shettima

By Lawan Bukar Maigana

“Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once.”

When arguably the all-time world’s greatest playwright, Williams Shakespeare, penned the above immortal lines in Act 2 Scene 2 of his bestseller, Julius Caesar, he must have had a long peep into the future of one his country’s colonies and envisioned a special kind of man who exudes rare courage and sound, consistent principles in all he does and at all times.

A man who abandons the bandwagon and choose to remain on the side of truth, fairness and justice even if that stance is unpopular and can cost him his safety and freedom. Why are some people unsettled over the courage and audacity of Senator Kashim Shettima, former Governor of Borno State, over his recent opinions on democracy, politics and good governance in Nigeria?

READ ALSO:Amaechi says paucity of fund may stall Kano-Kaduna rail project

It is surprising that subtle threats are being expressed to warn him to thread softly in some quarters and platforms. Shettima is not the everyday politician. His inspirational life story has been that of courage, conviction and consistency and remaining on the right path, on the side of the oppressed and the vulnerable, through thick and thin.

Charismatic, sound, brilliant and masses-oriented, the qualified agricultural economist has dedicated the better part of his adult life to the service of his beloved people of Borno. The above outstanding qualities earned him the highest office in the state in the year 2011 after he served with distinction in at least four different ministries as Commissioner.

After a brilliant career as a first-rate banker, he was Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (2008), Education (2009), Agriculture and Natural Resources, and finally, Health, from where he contested the Governorship election in 2011 and defeated Muhammad Goni of the PDP.

His first term in office really endeared him to the hearts of the people. He further proved himself to be a compassionate, responsible and responsive leader who was always there to meet Borno people at the point of their need. His emphasis was on youth and women empowerment and infrastructural upliftment of the state.

American civil rights icon, Martin Luther King Jr, in one of his most quoted quotes said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” The Boko Haram menace really brought the rare leadership skills out of Shettima.

He stood his ground to protect his people, never ran away from battle. He put his life on the line and confronted the monsters. He mobilized the police, rallied soldiers and established the Civilian JTF which helped to stem the tide of the insurgency. In September, 2014, Maiduguri, the seat of government, became very vulnerable to being attacked and overran by insurgents.

The fear was so intense that notable residents relocated their families to Abuja. Amidst the fright, Shettima, who was out of the country for an official assignment, abandoned the assignment, returned to Maiduguri in a show of courage and patriotism. On his return, the governor mobilized residents towards rising in defense of their ancestry and they succeeded in pushing the enemies back.

Based on the sleepless nights he endured in the latter part of his first tenure – moving from one shooting or bombing scene to the other and liaison with the federal government to protect Borno people – most observers actually thought he would just chicken out and not bother to seek second term in office

Shettima won reelection in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was unanimously chosen as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, an umbrella body of Governors in the 19 States. Alongside sincere peace building, he championed the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of victims of insurgency.

The lawmaker focused on remodeling of existing schools and building new boarding primary and junior secondary schools to cater for over 50,000 orphans whose parents were killed by insurgents across the 27 Local Government Areas. Shettima also identified and supported a hardworking gentleman as successor so that quality leadership would continue.

Since coming to power, Professor Babagana Zulum has elevated good governance, proving that great people like Shettima and himself can come from the state even in the face of the horror endured in recent years. Zulum’s excellence is huge credit to Shettima. The two great men complement each other a lot and unlike others, have not been involved in any fight.

In February, 2019 Shettima’s political career entered a new chapter when he won election to represent Borno Central. Since he was sworn-in June 2019, his voice has been one of the most audible and laudable in the fight for justice for Nigerians. Speaking truth to power is part of Shettima’s DNA and no level of elite conspiracy or underhand, high-wire, discreet manipulations schemings or threats would take that away.

There is popular adage in street parlance that says: “Something must kill a man.” It is often said to justify some risk-taking that could end a man’s life. But the good people of Borno and other Nigerians of good conscience will not sit by and watch any harm come to Shettima on account of his principled stand on justice, equity and fairness as we move towards 2023.

His political choices and comments are his entitlements and if some powerful, vested interests are so uncomfortable with the truth that they want to unleash ‘undesirable elements’ on him, the people are watching with keen eyes and vigilance.

The people of Borno and their allies outside the state will employ all legally permissible and legitimate means to protect Shettima from any form of harassment and intimidation. They will continue to support and protect him till he accomplishes his mission of doing what is just and fair to all.

Lawan Bukar Maigana writes from Wuye, Abuja