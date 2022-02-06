As implementation commences Jan 2022

By Abdulmumin Giwa – Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the constitution of a committee to draft a harmonized retirement age for teachers in the state, effective January 2022.

It, however, said that while the extension would require increase in personnel cost (salaries) and other emolument for teachers which the provision is not provided in the 2021 budget, there is the need to allow the commencement of the new policy to be effective, this year.



The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing newsman on the outcome of the weekly council meeting, which was held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano on Wednesday.

“The committee has been mandated to constitute the necessary cause for action towards implementing this laudable initiative for the benefit of the education sector in the state.

“It is also to review the scheme and condition of service in the state with a view to accommodate the new retirement age of teachers from 35 years of service and 60 years of age to 40 years of service and 65 years of age respectively.

“The council has given approval for the release of N23,373,794.33 million for the construction of one block of four classrooms and one block of 6-seater VIP toilets at Farawa community in Kumbotso local government area.

“The council has approved the award of contract worth N344,000,000.00 million to Harmonised Systems Limited for the procurement of 100 Hyundai 2010 cars under the pilot Kano Bus Mass Transit Project.

“The council approved the recruitment of 704 forest guards/forest range officers on casual basis for the 404 grazing reserves under the state ministry of agriculture and natural resources and 300 for the forest estates under the ministry of environment.

“The council has also approved the upward review of the contract rates for the completion of Kwarin Akuya-Danrimi-Sabon Birni, Kurnar Asabe Road in Fagge local government area awarded in 2019, with the augmentation of the sum of N191,026,423.49 to cover the high rise in prices of construction materials” he stated.

The commissioner stated that the council has also approved the revised total cost on contract for the construction of 2-coat surface dressed road network at NNDC Quarters, Sharada, with augmentation of N57,052,294.26 million as additional funds in the project.

Malalm Garba further disclosed that the council has approve the revalidation of contract for the provision of sports facilities at Yusuf Maitama Sule University awarded in 2014 at the cost of N29, 691, 613.60 million.

The project, which he said, consists of construction of football pitch, two standard Basketball Court, two standard Handball Court, standard Hockey and Lawn Tennis Pitch, has now been now been revalidated and the contract revised to N145, 299, 258.43 million to cover the prevailing rise in the cost of construction materials.

