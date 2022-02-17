By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, has described as great loss the death of Professor Tunde Samuel, a member of Governance Advisory Council, GAC, of the party and one of the trusted ally and top political strategist of Nigeria’s presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

He was aged 74. GAC, is an influential, elite group that determines who occupies positions in Lagos APC politics in the state.

It was gathered that Samuel died on the evening of Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Lagos after a brief, yet to be disclosed illness.

Samuel died just three months after he celebrated his birthday. The deceased was the pioneer Provost of the Lagos State College of Primary Education which has just been upgraded to the Lagos State University of Education.

Samuel had celebrated his birthday in November, 2021, amidst, pomps and pageantry.

APC, in a statement released by it’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, lamented the sudden loss, saying the deceased 2il be sorely missed.

“Prof Samuel, an erudite strategist, a focused leader, died when his wealth of experience is most needed in our political firmament. May God grant his soul eternal rest.

Also, a release by Lagos State Executive Council, stated; “Prof. Tunde Samuel, was an experienced Educationists and Administrator, a worthy member of the GAC, former Chairman, Governing Council of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED),

Former Provost of Lagos State College of Primary Education (LASCOPED),“Undoubtedly and befittingly, Prof Samuel deserves the accolades showered on him as a proven Pathfinder, an Untainted Progressive, a Quintessential Leader, a Trusted Grassrooter, a Visionary Personality, a Solid Mobilizer, a Stabilizer”~the State Executive Council eulogized Samuel during his birthday.

“Indeed you have proven yourself as a bulwark of democracy, a quintessential leader, a true servant of the people, a role model, particularly to all young progressive politicians in Lagos State and in Nigeria at large.

“Through clear actions and deeds, you have unambiguously demonstrated high values and contributed immensely to the development/stability of our noble party and Lagos State.

Brief history of late Prof Samuel

Professor Tunde Samuel was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Edun on October 26th, 1948. Professor Tunde Samuel is one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University both as a member of the Implementation Committee and two-time members of the Provisional Government Council. He was the Pioneer Provost of Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Noforija, Epe, Lagos State between 1994 and 2002.

And also Special Adviser on Education to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he was Governor of Lagos State. Professor Tunde Samuel is a Gangatua formulator of the Policy and Implementation of Lagos State.

He assisted the Former Governor of Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu in several capacities, in Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, and National awards in Nigeria and Diaspora.

He worked co-currently with Professor Babs Fafunwa in his Educational Foundation Programmes in developing the Human Resource Experts for Productivity and Effectiveness.

Prof Samuel was also the founding father of APC in Lagos State and Nigeria, which his Apex Leader is Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Honourable Adaranijo of Agege Constituency.

He was a member of Cherubim and Seraphim of St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase (Ajagunmokadi) which has been his refuge and strength in the days of trouble.

Professor Samuel had produced many scholars in the Fold and also in the Academia world, such as; Former Chairman Lagos State Universal Board (LASUBEB) Dr. Ganiyu Oluremi Shopeyin, Late Associate Professor Samuel Taiwo Akinyemi. Dr. (Mrs) Ahunnaye, Dr. Iyiomo Akinrotimi Oyetakin, Dr. Ofem Igot Bassey, Associate Professor Latifat Yahya to mention but a few.

He also assisted so many people knowingly and unknowingly in securing employment in the academia and civil service commission.

Prof. Samuel was also a member of the National Conference (CONFAB) a Member of the Lagos State Advanced Council and a retired Professor of Political Economics of Education at the Lagos State University, Lasu, Ojo.

He was an International Consultant for UNESCO and UNICEF. Also, he is the Former Chairman of Governing Council Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Otto-Ijanikin, Federal University Oye-Ekiti State, and more.

