By Adeola Badru

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Chief Isaac Omodewu, Monday, vowed to aggressively carry on with their unfinished agenda, which is reclaiming the state in 2023 from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he said, the journey has begun.

He made the vow while being sworn in as the new chairman of APC in the state at the Oke-Ado APC secretariat, Ibadan, following his ratification by the leadership of the party in Abuja.

Omodewu pledged to religiously preserve the legacies of the late party leaders, who were former governors, Late Lamidi Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi and Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Omodewu also promised to unite every member of the party and to lead APC to victories in the 2023 general election.

He said: “I would like us to stand up to observe a minute silence in memories of our great leaders and heroes: His Excellency (Dr.) Lamidi Onaolapo Majiyagbe Adesina (Great Lam), His Excellency Senator (Dr.) Isiaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi (Shehu), His Excellency Otunba (Dr.) Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyato Governor) and all leaders who are no longer in the land of livings.”

“The aforementioned great leaders died in active services. I solemnly pledge to religiously preserve their legacies and aggressively carry on with their unfinished agenda, which is reclaiming Oyo State in 2023 from the misruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The journey to take back Oyo State in 2023 general elections starts today.”

“There is no gainsaying that APC is a hybrid political party, the merger of defunct legacy parties, which are ACN, CPC, PDP, APGA, ANPP and LP. Therefore, this great party (APC) belongs to no one but all the members. All members have equal stakes.”

“Soldiers go, Soldiers come but the barracks remain! It is on this note I recognise the efforts and sacrifices of the immediate past state, local and ward executives of our great party. It’s my pledge that I’ll build on the achievements of Chief Akin Oke’s more than 8 years achievements as State Chairman of APC.”

“Since a tree cannot make a forest, I, therefore, commend all other executives, staff and leaders that served with Baba Oke. May Almighty God Preserve you as we jointly lead Oyo APC to electoral victories in 2023 and beyond. Once again, thank you for excellently serving our great party for that long period of years.”

“Fellow members of our great party, the congresses have come and gone; there is no victor, no vanquished. It’s time to get united and mobilised for the 2023 general elections. Though I am of Ajimobi political bloc, I belong to all forward-looking members of APC.”

“My main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections.”

“To be in charge of a very sophisticated political party like APC is a heavy responsibility; I assure our teeming members, it is a responsibility we will not take very lightly. I pledge to do my utmost, God being on my side, to justify the faith and the confidence all APC members have imposed on me and other executives at all levels.”

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Therefore, I pledge to run an open and transparent administration where all party members will be carried along. Also, our administration will instil discipline, respect for rule of law and constituted authorities within and outside the party.”

“Apart from genuine reconciliation and harmonisation, our administration shall also embark on an aggressive membership drive. Let me reiterate that APC is a party built on the principles of democracy and human development; the party provides equal opportunity for every party member and any Nigerian that is willing to join the party.”

“To the state and local party executives being inaugurated today, I charge you to work in line with the party’s constitution and also ensure you carry all party members along without discrimination or nepotism. You are also expected to work hard to settle all disputes and differences in the party living no aggrieved party member behind.”

“I am assuring our party leaders, aspirants and their supporters that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates is over. Our administration shall create a level-playing field for members jostling for one position or the other in the 2023 elections. We’re returning the party to the members; they will determine the faiths of all aspirants. No leader or group will be allowed to impose candidates on the party”.

Immediately after the inauguration of the state and 33local government executives, the local government chairmen also inaugurated the 351 wards executives.

