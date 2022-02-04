.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and the entire Murray-Bruce family over the passing of their mother Mrs. Margaret Murray-Bruce who died at the age of 95 years.

In a condolence message to the Murray-Bruce family, Dr Jonathan described the late matriarch of the family as a devout woman whose exit would be felt not only by her family members but by others who knew her because of her life of service to society.

The former President said: “I condole with you and the entire Murray-Bruce family on the death of your beloved mother and matriarch of your family, Mrs Margaret Murray-Bruce at the age of 95.

“Mama lived a long and impactful life of honour and fulfilment, training up her children in the fear of God and nurturing them towards success.

“Her death has created a big vacuum in your life and others in the family, but please be consoled by the fact that she was a devout woman who made a difference with her life of service and she will continue to be remembered for her unassailable legacies.

“May God grant you peace and give you and other members of the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. On behalf of my family, please accept my condolences. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”