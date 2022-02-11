By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has said it would be the height of insensitivity to the plight of the Nigerian student if the Federal Government fails to avert another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The group regretted that the deliberate failure of the Federal Government to meet agreements willfully reached with an import group like ASUU had left the Nigerian university system comatose.

The MBMJP in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by its Convener, Joe Bukka said it was unfortunate that those presiding over the affairs of the country at the federal level

were being insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerians whose children and wards populate public schools.

The MBMJP Convener warned that Nigerian were getting tired of the antics of the Federal Government when it comes to the implementation of agreements reached with ASUU.

He cautioned that Nigerians youths were going through the worst economic hardship in the history of the country and forcing them out of school because of the obvious insensitivity of the Federal Government could spell danger.

He said, “If you getting into the universities you will see anger and resentment on the faces of the students because the Federal Government has refused to implement agreements reached with ASUU and there is a looming strike.

“These youths are going through unbearable pains occasioned by the economic hardship in the country but they have been toiling-on in the face of the intolerable levels of sufferings in order to acquire knowledge but the government that has failed to address the sufferings of the masses is also nonchalant in its responsibilities to the university system.

“It is obvious that the Federal Government is insensitively to the plight of the poor students that is why they care less if ASUU downs tools and the universities are shut after all most of our leaders have their children in schools abroad or in the highly exorbitant private universities.

“But I must sound a note of warning to these leaders, our youths must not be taken for granted. After recently shutting the universities for about one year which is unheard of, it might be difficult for the youths to accept another shutdown of the universities.

“The Federal Government must act fast because forcing this youths out of school as a result of another ASUU strike may trigger a protest similar to the EndSARS protest. ASUU is sounding enough warning and time is running out.”