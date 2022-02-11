L-R: General Manager, Diabetes Care, ISN Medical, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Chioke; wife of the winner, Amaka Ofungwu ; Managing Director, Pipette Nigeria/ winner of 2o21 ISN Medical Hyundai Car, Mr. Chinwuba Ezennie; and Managing Director, ISN Ltd. Mr. Felix Ofungwu at the ISN Medical 2021 Customers Forum in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

ISN Medical, a leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria has rewarded its loyal customers for optimum performances in 2021 business year with a 2022 brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, high-end refrigerators, 6.5KVA generators, microwave ovens and stocks worth million of naira.

At the prize presentation ceremony, which took place at the company’s headquarters in Ilupeju Lagos during the ISN 2021 Key Customer Forum, fourteen customers nationwide rewarded in two categories- national and regional awards.

For national awardees, Pipette Nigeria won national highest contributor that comes with a 2022 brand new Hyundai Santa Fe. Hychez Global Venture emerged second and won side by side door industrial refrigerator and some stocks while De Pascal Surgical came third and won side by side door fried and some stocks from ISN.

The Graceland Nigeria Limited from west region and H-Medix Pharmacy from north region were announced in the fourth and fifth position respectively and they won 6.5KVA, microwave and some stock and Fridge, microwave and some stocks.

Congratulating all the winners after the prize presentation ceremony, General Manager, Diabetes Care ISN Products Limited, Ifeyinwa Chioke said that on a yearly basis, we appreciate our top key partners every year; therefore, this is for the business they did with us for 2021.

“We invite our customers in Q1 of each year and look at the business of previous year. Now, we invited our top 25 contributors in the business of 2021. The people you saw here today contributed about 50 percent of the total business turnover that we did last year 202”.

Mrs. Chioke stated that 2021 was a good year in terms of result but in terms of challenges, we went through a lot because we had two prices in 2021, one in January and another in December, because of unstable dollar and Euro.

According to her, “We purchase items in Euro and we have to change dollar to Euro to be able to buy. Thus, all the issues we had last year we were still able to make 8percent in 2021 and for use, it was a good year and these companies we are rewarding today made it happen.”

Speaking on reward scheme, Mrs. Chioke said, “We believe in ISN that rewarding people for their hard work is the way to go, because in our system, we have reward for the sales team, and we have for customers.

So, these customers that are winning today have contributed hugely for the brand in terms of sales and we are appreciating them for supporting the business. Reward scheme is like a lubricant that oils the bolt and joints of a machine. If you appreciate someone he or she will continue to give his or her best for you.”

The Managing Director, Pipette Nigeria, Mr. Ezennia Chinwuba, whose organisation won the grand prize said that he did not expect it and he is grateful to the company for finding Pipette worthy for this prize.

Describing 2021 business year, Ezennia said that 2021 was a very good year for us, it was not bad because we were able to achieve our objectives. The car reward has crowned 2021 for all of us at Pipette Nigeria. He advised organisations to continue to show appreciation at all level because reward for good work is more work.

“My advice to companies is that they should try as much as they can to reward their customers no matter how small, because when you reward your customers they will actually put in their best”

Other regional awardees include New Health Pharmacy- north, Everoch-East and Mediscan-West emerged first and won 6.5KVA and microwaves each. Coming second by regions are Klen Pharmacy-north, Ultimate Divine-sast and Kunle Ara Pharmacy-west and side by side door refrigerator each.

For the third position on regional basis are Glostan-north, I.T Johnson-east and Medplus- west and they all won Hisense 50 inches television. Meanwhile, ISN has promised that 2022 business year will be biggest, better and much more rewarding.