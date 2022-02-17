By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security Professionals, ISACA has concluded plans to hold its 2022 Awards Night and Dinner on June 9, 2022 at the Congress of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

A distinguished guest speaker is expected to deliver a keynote address on Cyber Security, an Indispensable Factor in Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

It is expected to be a gathering of crème de la crème of Nigeria’s IT icons, captains of industry, policy makers, technocrats, media executives, civil society and multilateral agencies.

According to the ISACA President, the Awards Night and Dinner will come in organizational, individuals, members, partners, Silver and Gold categories.

President of ISACA, Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Omoke, who disclosed this in Abuja said the award is being organised to deepen the penetration of Risk Management, Cybersecurity Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, and IT Governance, and promote their uptake in Nigeria.

He explained that the ISACA awards, among other things, will serve as a veritable barometer for assessing positive contributions to the growth and development of Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management, engender peer review, competition among notable individuals and organisations in Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity.

The awards he said are also meant to communicate the many dividends of Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity; and galvanise CEOs, policy makers, opinion leaders, journalists and civil society groups to play advocacy roles in generating support for ISACA and its mission.

ISACA is a global professional organisation for Information Systems Audit, Assurance, Control, Security, IT Governance, Risk Management and Cybersecurity professionals.

ISACA, as an IT Professional body, offers different certifications in the various fields of IT. Among the certifications are: The famous Control Objectives for Information Technologies (COBIT) framework and the eminent Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified Data Privacy Solution Engineer (CDPSE) and Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification (CSX-P).

These certifications are used by professionals globally for the benefit of their enterprises and nations.

Through its chapters, ISACA has been in the forefront of promoting the development and education of IT Security, Governance, Assurance, Risk and Control globally.

ISACA Abuja Chapter has been recognised by ISACA at the global level as a front runner in growing the professional association in Nigeria.

The Abuja Chapter of ISACA also won the 2022 Global ISACA Outstanding Chapter Award in recognition of its sterling performance.