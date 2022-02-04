By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, was proof that the Federal Government is insincere to Nigerians in the struggle for a better university system.

ASUU which made the disclosure at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the IPPIS since its introduction had contributed about 75 per cent of the problems affecting the nation’s university system.

Speaking, the Chairman of ASUU, IAUE chapter, Endurance Joseph, said the IPPIS does not recognize the nature, structure and character of the university system in Nigeria.

Joseph said: “The introduction of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) is one of the testaments of the insincerity of the government towards the union andNigerians in the struggle to have a better university system.

“It is responsible for up to 75% of the problems plaguing the university system because it does not recognize or respect the nature, structure and character of the Nigerian university system, such as not recognizing agreements entered into between the government and university-based trade unions for salary payment and third-party deductions.

“The amputated salaries, omission of staff in payrolls, non-remittances of check-off dues and other issues that result in constant agitation are due to this faulty and deceptive software forced into the system by the government and ASUU rejected it. The recent revelation by the Auditor-General of the Federation on the operation of IPPIS indemnifies the union, a clear indication that IPPIS software is fraudulent.”

Joseph, however, called on the Federal Government to stop pulling pranks on Nigerians and implement the 2009 ASUU/FG agreement in order to avert another round of industrial action by the union.

“The issues highlighted above and others in the 2009 ASUU/FGN Agreement, MoAsand MoUs which are yet to be implemented are very simple issues to address if the government is sincere and willing. But due to the shrouded posture and insincerity of the government in addressing these issues, they have rather painted the insurmountable.”

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Stanley Ogoun, berated the state governors who indiscriminately establish universities without plans on how to fund them.

He advocated for the amendment of Nigeria Universities Commission’s Act to curtail the anomaly.

Ogoun said, “There is urgent need to amend the NUC Act to tame state governors from indiscriminately establishing new universities, while abandoning their existing premier universities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria