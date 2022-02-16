Inter Milan and Liverpool will square up in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday in what will be the fifth meeting between the sides in European competitions.

Klopp’s men became the first English club to win all six matches in a UEFA Champions League group stage in this very stadium, with their 2-1 success against AC Milan on Matchday 6.

Brazil midfielder, Fabinho has been in sparkling goalscoring form of late, netting five goals in his last seven appearances for the Reds in all competitions, including the winner in Sunday’s victory at Burnley.

Fabinho who is on the verge of making his 150th Liverpool outing, having made his debut for the Reds in the 3-2 group stage win against Paris in this competition back in September 2018 described the tie as a tough one considering that Inter are currently the best team in Serie A.

“This will be a really tough game. Inter right now are the best Italian team, that’s why they are up near the top of their league. They are a strong team. Some of their players have played together for maybe four or five seasons now.” Fabinho told the Liverpool Echo

Both teams have won the competition previously. Inter Milan in 2010 under Jose Mourunho while Liverpool recently won it in 2019.

Liverpool have won 14 of their 19 away games in all competitions this season, scoring 51 times in the process. Inter, however, have won their last five home meetings against English opposition. The last team to avoid defeat against them at Stadio San Siro were Manchester United in 2009.

Team News

Liverpool

Three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and seven forwards are available for Jurgen Klopp to prosecute the game.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott

Attackers: Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Jota, Diaz, Origi

Inter will be without Nicolo Barella, who received his marching orders in the final group game defeat at Real Madrid. Chilean, Arturo Vidal is expected to start alongide Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu in the middle of the park.

Alessandro Bastoni is serving a domestic ban, but is available for selection and is expected to start alongside Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij in defence. Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez are set to lead the line with Alexis Sanchez an option from the bench.

Vanguard News Nigeria