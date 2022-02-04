The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, says Nigeria can learn much from China, especially its model of industrialisation.

Ayu said this when a two-man delegation from the Chinese Embassy, Messrs Wu Baocai and Li Ineijian, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja on Friday.

Baocai and Ineijian are representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

Ayu, in a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that Nigeria was impressed with the great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years.

He noted that it was largely due to the vision of the ruling Communist Party of China, the will of the government and the discipline of the people.

Recalling that the history of mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China dated back to decades, the PDP national chairman said the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

“We welcome you to the PDP and thank you for the gesture of cooperation; the invitation to the PDP leadership and the Nigerian youths to visit China in addition to the plan to boost educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between our country and yours.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation.

“This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria.

“But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country,” Ayu said.

Ayu said that when PDP regained power it was determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of life of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours.

“The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Baocai, said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) had decided to open a party office in the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs and the need to deepen political ties.

According to him, while the CPC office in Nigeria opened four months ago, the party already has offices in three other strategic countries in Africa namely; South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

Baocai, thereafter, sued for political, educational, and entrepreneurial exchanges between China and Nigeria and promised to give scholarships to Nigerian youths willing to study in China.

At the meeting were other members of the PDP National Working Committee.(NAN)

