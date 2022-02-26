.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini is personally monitoring the ongoing Imo State by-election holding in Ngor Okpala.

CP Rabiu was seen in a convoy of police officers driving slowly and monitoring compliance of his men who are strategically placed at parts of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area to provide security for the election.

But for a reported incident of failed ballot snatching at about 10:25 am in unit 2 of Umueche Ward by thugs led by one Mark Alfred, a known member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and popularly known as ‘Reality’, the election has been largely incident-free. Voters were said to have resisted them and succeeded in repelling the attack. A Golf vehicle belonging to Sunny Osita, said to be one of the assailants, was severely damaged by angry voters.

Reports of sporadic shooting in parts of Ngor Okpala as authored by one Cletus Nwoko, claiming to be from Umuneke and that of the reported disqualification of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Blyden Amajirionwu have proved to be propaganda materials that appear to emanate from the PDP.

The large turnout of voters across polling units for the election underscores the importance of the election to both the APC and PDP who have locked horns in popularity battles since the emergence of Sen. Hope Uzodimma as Governor.