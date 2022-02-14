By Emma Amaize

IJAW- born Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, weekend, said he was partly from Emadadja, an Urhobo community of Emadadja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Otuaro, stated this in a condolence message to his classmate and friend, Pastor Dr. Mrs. Tega Odudu, Esq., over the death of her father, late Chief Denis Egbo Oghenejivwe Okuku, who was buried at Ovwian.

Quoting the deputy governor, his Senior Special Assistant, Press and Communication, Bulou Kosin said: “In 2020, Otuaro had drawn attention to his Urhobo lineage in a condolence message to the family of Late Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain, Chief Austin Ogbaburhon, from Orhuwhorun, in Udu local government area.”

“Meeting the Oshegbo of Udu and Atarhe of Evwreni kingdoms, Chief Denis Egbo Oghenejivwe Okuku, JP, is a privilege I did not enjoy. I met his daughter, now Pastor Dr. Mrs. Tega Odudu, Esq., who was a phenomenal classmate and friend at Edo State (now Ambrose Alli) University, Ekpoma.

“Her personage proved a tree begets its kind. Undoubtedly, she showed descent from a God-fearing father, a peace dealer who dispensed love, discipline and insisted on education of his children”.

“A leading light, Chief Okuku’s positive impact went beyond Ovwian, his home place to other communities including Emadadja where I partly hail from, in Udu local government area of Delta State.

“May the attendant pains of passage of their patriarch be soothed by his legacy of godliness and service of mankind, even as I am comforted he left behind great Generals in God’s courtyard to cherish his memory”, the deputy governor said.