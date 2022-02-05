By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday declared that he is not owing any civil servants in the state.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri on the radio phone-in programme to mark the 2nd anniversary of his administration.

However, the governor said he had paid all verified civil servants and instructed those who have not been verified to go to the office of the Head of Service and get themselves verified before they would be paid.

According to the governor, among other things, “We are paying minimum wage to workers in Imo state, what we are not paying is a consequential adjustment and we are working on it. Let me say this, no worker is earning less than N30,000 in Imo state.

“And we are not owing any worker in Imo state. We have paid everybody except those that have not been verified. I want to urge those that have not been verified to go to the office of the Head of Service and be verified.”

Uzodimma also said on education, “We are just two years in office when we came in our primary and secondary education was in ruins so what we are doing now is to introduce reform to bring it to the standards.

“Part of what we will do is to increase the number of schools in the state. We are building brand new schools in each electoral ward in the state.”

