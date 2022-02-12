By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Former Chairman, Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Danladi Etsu Zhin, has expressed disappointment with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over its lack of improvement in the electoral process.

He stated this after casting his vote during in Kuje town during Saturday’s FCT Area Council elections.

Zhin urged INEC to improve on the conduct of its elections, saying emphatically that he is not ‘impressed’ with the whole process.

He said, “The electoral umpire has to improve because we can see that Nigerians are suffering to vote the candidate of their choice and that’s not how it is supposed to be.

When some people get tired here, they go back to their homes, and won’t come back.

“It is so frustrating. A woman that is carrying a baby on her back, you expect her to stand for hours before it gets to her turn to vote? So, what we are saying is that there should be tremendous improvement, we should be developing.

“I am not too impressed with what I have seen here.

“It takes so much time and energy before somebody gets accredited. We still have a lot of work.”

On her part, Hafsat Isiaka, a 35-year-old woman living with disability, said she was at the unit to exercise her civic responsibility.

She said; “I have my right. People living with physical disabilities have their rights. We have our voters card, we can enter any polling unit and vote.

“We have the right to vote for any candidate from any party.

“If any party is not serving the people, I have the right to displace him and elect the candidate of my choice I feel can deliver.”

Vanguard News Nigeria