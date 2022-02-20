By Vincent Ujumadu

CHIEF Willie Obiano, who would bow out as governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022 has been relishing his achievements since assuming office in 2014, saying he will leave office with his head high.

Addressing journalists at his Aguleri county home in Anambra East local government area, Obiano ruled out his immediate participation in politics after his tenure, revealing, however, that his wife, Chief Ebelechukwu Obiano, would be contesting for the Senate of Anambra North senatorial zone next year.

The governor, who took journalists round some of his legacy projects, including the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri and the 10000 sitting capacity International Conference and Convention. Center, Awka said the first international flight will land in Anambra State in the next two weeks, while the conference center will be commissioned on March 9, 2022.

He said: “I have done well, but I am not eyeing any political position after eight years as governor of Anambra State because I want to rest from the one I will be completing on March 17. Don’t you see how I have emaciated because I have been working day and night to make our state better.

“Please, let me come out from the one I am already into for which I am grateful to God.

“When I came in as governor, I was fresh and better, but now, I have slimed down.

“I am happy and I don’t need anybody to tell me that I have done well; I know I have done well.

“I built the airport, the stadium and the convention centre and other projects in the state without borrowing money from anybody or financial institution and the airport we built is one of the best in the country.

“We also p built 18 bridges and 131 roads were completed across the state and all these were made possible because I applied my fund management skills”.

