Nigerians on social media (Twitter), have reacted to the recent development that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may go on one month strike to press home its demands.

ASUU has been demanding for the payment of Earned Academic Allowance, revitalization fund, the replacement of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, with the University Transparency and Accountability System UTAS, but the federal government has been negotiating with the group.

Miffed with the recent development, a twitter user, Ojone @ojonegon in a riposte said that he was supposed to have graduated from the university, but because of strikes he is still not in his final year.

“Ojone @ojonegon: I was supposed to graduate this year but somehow I’m still not in my final year and ASUU is going on strike. FML”

Another user, demi @_Demiiee, after reading the story published on Vanguard Website, wrote, “If my school joins this ASUU strike then I’m finished coz hmm”.

However, as Nigerians join the world to celebrate saint Valentine, one Phienhert @afrexdanlami1 humorously accused ASUU of intentionally going on strike to give Nigerian students the freedom to celebrate Valentine. His words: “ASUU DON GIVE ALL NIGERIAN STUDENTS THEIR VALENTINE GIFT…. ONE WHOLE MONTH NO BE WARNING AGAIN…”

Adeleye Akintunde, M.Sc @kingfi_sher

It’s unfortunate that @NigeriaGov doesn’t want to invest in quality education… another ASUU strike

Oluwatimilehin Kolade @timi_Kolade21

Education gives life to a country. Without qualitative education a country will be lifeless. ASUU keeps going in and out strike yet the government is comfortable. A country drenched with ignoramus citizens is a potential time bomb. #ASUUstrike.

TA @Tope_soft

Almost everyone in this generation who attended a public University went through ASUU strike. Looks like that will continue to be the case until God knows when?

ibdzet @deezet29

This ASUU and FG saga no go end sha, when are we ever going to have responsible and committed leadership in this country.

Leeandro @Lee9ndro

Come to Uniport where lectures dey stop all lectures before ASUU even start strike.

ÀWO @SeunAwogbenle

On ASUU, it is either we are ready to make the tough decision or remain on this path that leads no where. The current education subsidy is not sustainable. We need a government that is courageous enough to allow Tertiary institutions run on their own.

Dorcas @mhizCharminq

I wish their children were here to suffer with us, but unfortunately we are in this alone, while their children are in other countries with quality education and better leadership.

WindWriter @Windwriter12

880 billion to be payed to ASUU🤦‍♂️😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 That means we’re about to spend one year at home😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Nigeria is dead.

Muhammad Kambari @KambariMuhammad

ASUU has been piling up demands since 80s.

Even if you give ASUU 100% of what they demand today, by next year they will still threaten another strike. Very unfortunate.

Kori @a_layooo

Replying to @iranade1 @mrex_official and 3 others

Nobody wants it. It is just necessary for the sake of the lecturers. It isn’t fair on their part.

For the culture @yhomi_reigns

Imagine ASUU officials travelling from Taraba to Lagos just to attend the ASUU meeting, even in this fuel scarcity period; and una no want make them declare strike. Omo na ment😂😂😂

