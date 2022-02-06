Odunsi

Budding Yoruba actress, Omotola Odunsi has declared that her passion is acting and meeting people.

She’s a protege of the popular actor, Odunlade Adekola, who according to her, set her on the right path and has since been the wind beneath her sails. Omotola read Microbiology at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye and has starred in a lot of movies including Ajanaku, Darkness, Ogo Oluwa, Dagogo, Ariran, Atunshe, Doctor Adunni, Folagbade, President Kuti, Jamal among so many others.

What makes her tick? “I love modesty, but sometime last year I almost fell into the act of flaunting my sexuality and I had to adjust because I understood that doing so would not help me, rather it would only attract people who want to take advantage of my sexuality. The sooner we realise that it is only our talents and efforts that would take us far, the better,” Motola says.