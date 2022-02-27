By Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Genesis 1: 1 says, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth”

Beloved, having knowledge of what God can do will help to inspire us into abiding in Him at every given time in every situation. Knowing that God created all things both visible and invisible will help us to understand that He also has sovereignty over all and determines their existence.

There is no doubt that God can cause this or that to exist without recourse to anyone. He can change an ugly situation to a joyful situation. He can decide to heal one and cause another to die, He can cause one to be promoted and another to be demoted. He is omniscience and Omnipotent. Whatever that cannot be solved by man, that can be solved by God.

Deut. 32: 39 says, “See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand”

God is He that has been, and that will be, and that has promised to be, and that has threatened to be, that all shall find Him true to His word. There is nothing that is impossible for Him. He is Almighty to smite, He is Almighty to bind, it doesn’t matter whether it is individual, families, or nation.

Psalm 62: 11 says, “God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; that power belongeth unto God”

God is the owner of Power and He shares it as He pleases. The powers to heal, deliver, conquer, overcome, subdue, think, understand, influence and dominate are domiciled in the sovereignty of God alone. Anything that has power draws such authority from Him. God Almighty has no comparison. He is the God of gods.

Colossians 1: 16 – 17 says, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: 17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist”

Beloved, all these Scriptures were meant to guide you into knowing that God can do all things. Whatever your problem maybe God can solve it. I don’t know what your problem may be, neither do I know who is behind that problem but what I want you to understand is that whatever that might be or who is behind it, if you can know what God can do, and anchor your faith on Him who can do all things, you will overcome.

To excel in all our endeavours, we all must know what God can do. God is unlimited. He is all sufficient. He is God who has the power to do all things. And if you believe it, I assure you this my God will change all your system for better. All your organs that might be weak or damaged will today be changed. God will positively overhaul your life. As long as you are a Child of God and have armed yourself with this knowledge, you will excel. God Almighty whom I serve has marked you for blessings. Take note that God is above all and has the final say. He has all power. He is the Almighty.

1 Samuel 2: 6 says, “The LORD killeth, and maketh alive: he bringeth down to the grave, and bringeth up.”

I want to assure you that, He that makes one rich and another poor, will make you rich. He that kills and makes alive, will keep you alive. He that raises up and brings down, will raise and sustain you at the top in Jesus name. No escape can be made from His power. His name speaks terror to His enemies, to those who hate Him, who are not born again, but it speaks comfort to His own people. Whatever judgments are brought upon sinners shall bring damnation; but it shall go well with the people of God.

I want to let you know that God alone can save, and He alone can destroy and no power of babalawo can stop Him. If God is against you, nobody can come to your rescue, but He can free anyone from any captivity regardless of the strength of the captor. If you will know what God can do, you will run to Him for your shelter, provision, favour, dominion, wisdom, understanding and healings. You will never have anything to do with that charm, idol, and incantation, palm reading, etc, because they are of no help. They are man-made meant to swindle and destroy your relationship with your Creator who abhors sharing His glory with any other.

Job 14: 14 says, “If a man die, shall he live again? all the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come”

Job was strongly persuaded to wait till there is a positive change in his life, and he understands that this change will only be effected by God alone and no other person. And because he knew his God and what He can do, he thus declared he will patiently wait till that change which God has promised will come which will turn around his life. It is good that we learn from Job what we ought to do in any given situation.

If you know your God, you shall not be moved when affliction comes, when sickness and disease become the order of the day, when there is no food to eat, when you are sacked from work, demoted, or mocked because you are born again, this is because you know assuredly that amidst these challenges of life, God is able to cause a positive change whenever He is determined to make a name for Himself. .

Job 19: 25-27 says, “For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: 26 And though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God: 27 Whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold, and not another; though my reins be consumed within me”.

Job recognized and believed that God can do all things and he therefore spoke in accordance of his belief. I do not know what you have been passing through, but I am sure that by reading this message and believing in what God can do, you will see the glory of God. This is because I know, God can do all things including making you have joy unspeakable. Job having known he had a living and powerful Redeemer who can do all things to plead his cause in a matter between him and his friends was not perturbed about what the outcome of the matter would be. If you know what your God can do, you cannot be moved if you are being persecuted or challenged by friends and foes.

Judges 6: 13-14 says, “And Gideon said unto him, Oh my Lord, if the LORD be with us, why then is all this befallen us? and where be all his miracles which our fathers told us of, saying, Did not the LORD bring us up from Egypt? but now the LORD hath forsaken us, and delivered us into the hands of the Midianites. 14 And the LORD looked upon him, and said, Go in this thy might, and thou shalt save Israel from the hand of the Midianites: have not I sent thee?”

When the children of God suffered several defeats in the hand of the Midianites and were subjected to slavery as a result of their sin, they cried to God for deliverance. They knew that even though they were under the torment of the Midianites but that did not becloud their sense of knowing that God Almighty has the power to deliver them. They knew what God can do and thus called upon Him and He sent a judge in the person of Gideon. If you have this knowledge that God can do all things, I want to let you know that no matter the situation, believe God and He will honour your faith.

Psalm 121: 1 says, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help”

Looking to God for help is a mark which distinguishes the true believer from all other men. When you look up unto Heaven with the assurance that God can do all things for you, God will help you. Our God is the God that doeth wonders. No matter how many years you have been in that bondage, God will deliver you today.

Daniel 11: 32 says, “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.”

If you know this God, you shall be strong and do exploits. Those that do know their God, shall be strong and do exploits. Beloved, let us join Job and wait upon God until our change comes. Anything you have lost, it shall be recovered for you and you will fulfill your years.

Job 42: 2 says, “Then Job answered the LORD, and said, 2 I know that thou canst do every thing, and that no thought can be withholden from thee.”

It was as result of the knowledge and insight Job had of God, that moved God to bless him.

After today all that you have lost since you were born, will be restored. I am giving you assurance, if you believe today, God shall supply all your needs.

