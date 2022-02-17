By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of ABG Group of Companies, Alhaji Bawa Garba (ABG) has said that he was the founder of the Kaduna International trade fair some 44 years ago.

“It was precisely on February 18, 1979, which we started at Murtala Square.”

“I financed the first trade fair which was flagged off by the late Air Marshall Ibrahim Alfa, the then Administrator of Kaduna. It took me one year to move around the world canvassing and convincing the participants to grace the fair with their services and products.”

“The Kaduna International Trade Fair is one of the well-attended fairs because we were getting participants from many parts of the world including Nigeria especially the Dangote Group of Company which has been sponsoring many of our activities.”

“So many people benefitted from Kaduna holding the International fair because many private businessmen were able to buy their machines from participants who came from different parts of the world who disposed of their machines at a giveaway price at the end of the fair that year.”

“Now, we intend to install a 90 metric tons per hour fertiliser blending plant in Kaduna between March and April this year. This will also give employment to thousands of Nigerians”, he said

Alhaji Garba who was celebrating his 80th birthday, said his wishes at his age was to

touch more lives and to empower more Nigerians irrespective of where they are coming from.

He spoke at a pre-birthday interview with journalists,saying it is one of the things he had been praying to God to achieve.

The philantropist said that, one of his utmost priorities was to lift more Nigerians from poverty through transport and agricultural empowerments.

Over the years, ABG as popularly known in the business environment has led in different strata of the Nigerian economy from communication to construction, agriculture to transportation among others, the interventions that have given birth to numerous business entities across the country today.

” I am coming up with strategies to empower honest Nigerians who wish to build legit wealth for themselves through deferred transport and agriculture schemes which would be unveiled in a few weeks,” he said.

“I am still active at 80 years of age because I lived a contented lifestyle. I don’t border myself over money and that is why I am still working even when all my children are doing well.”

According to him, he had never worked with the government.He encouraged young Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurial opportunities to enable them to be job creators, not seekers.

“All along, I have not worked with the government but the private sector including the defunct Nortex textile, Arewa construction company after I ventured into personal business with so many businesses in Nigeria today. So at 80, I thank God for preserving my life”, he said.

On his sound health at 80, he said, “I work to exercise my brain even up till 12:30 midnight and I have been like that all my life. I also do normal exercise so there is no secret per say than these physical and brain exercises that I do.”

“I am also favoured by the type of children God blessed me with. They have a good background and they are all doing well. Ordinarily, I would have just stayed and asked my children to take care of me. But, it is not about money. I am still working at my age because I want to be active. I believe if I don’t do anything, it will affect my health”, he said.