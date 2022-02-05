Janemena

By Sylvester Kwentua

Famous social media influencer and Instagram model, Janemena, has revealed that she built her strong online presence by shaking her butt. In a series of Instagram posts recently, the twerk mistress explained that she was not ready to stop doing what she loves doing on Instagram, even if she was swimming in billions.

“I never built my page by being on people’s blogs every second. I built my page with my nyansh. Lol not yours and I will shake it even if I’m swimming in billions forever and it’s nobody’s business” Janemena posted.

It will be recalled just some months back, the Instagram dancer was rocked by a serious marital scandal that nearly ended her marriage.

Janemena, real name Usiwo Orezinena, is a famous Nigerian Social media influencer and Instagram model who is recognized for posting dance, twerking, and fashion photos/videos to her eponymous account. She has amassed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.