Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has slammed the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, over comments credited to him that the Federal Government was looking for the union to continue negotiations before the leadership decided to embark on a four-week strike last Monday.

The minister had said; “ASUU, unfortunately, have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands but there are renegotiations going on. They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at.”

The union also described such comment as childish, not requiring any response.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Thursday, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed disbelief at the comment.

“It is not everything one reacts to, but that type of comment does not deserve any response.

“It is very unfortunate and childish. Does that mean there was no way they were getting across before? We have not turned to ghosts or invisible spirits.

“It shows the levity with which they treat issues. My friend, I don’t want to say more than this,” he said.

