He has moved on and it hurts

knife stab red heart shape vector illustration sketch doodle hand drawn with black lines isolated on white background

Dear Bunmi,

My boyfriend of almost a year has walked out on our relationship. It was a rocky one, to say the least and I’d even called things off a few times.

But we always got back together. This time around, he says he’s had enough of the whole thing.

I’ve pleaded with him to give me another chance, but he won’t. I’m absolutely gutted.

Imabong, by e-mail.

Dear Imabong,

I won’t be gutted if I were you. I’d be delighted. Your boyfriend has finally decided to call a halt to a problem situation. I say good riddance!

You’ve both been unsure about the relationship from the start. And you’ve made each other very unhappy. You’d be mad to think you have a future together.

I’m sure you are not upset about losing the relationship — what’s there to miss about it?

But you are obviously upset the man is rejecting you. You’ll do anything to get him back and so prove you are not a total failure in love.

Seriously though, you should let him go. There are plenty more men out there, most of whom have a much better chance of making you far happier than your current man has.

Vanguard News