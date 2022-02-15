By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

One person has been killed while 10 others were abducted by gunmen who invaded a train- stop point in Ajaokuta, Kogi State on Monday.

The incident was said to have occurred around 2pm. The gunmen opened fire on a man simply identified as Dennis and killed him instantly.

It was gathered that late Dennis was on his way to pick his boss from work before he met his untimely death.

Thereafter, the gunmen whisked away 10 others to unknown destination.

Majority of the victims were residents of the Ajaokuta village and were waiting for the train.

A source in the village said the kidnappers have contacted one of their victims’ families and demanded an N20 million ransom.

A resident of Ajaokuta community, Dele Ajala said, “The latest kidnap has plunged some of the victim’s family into sorrow.

“This just goes to show how insecure the country is. There is a need to reinforce the state with adequate police officers to counter this kind of issue.

“Robbery, kidnapping has now become legal businesses in the country.

“It is appalling to see people fall victim to kidnapping on daily basis. This shows that the people cannot trust their government to secure them anymore.”

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, said the command is yet to be briefed about the incident.

However, he promised to reach out to our correspondent as soon as he gets information about the incident.

Vanguard News