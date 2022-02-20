.

…set van ablaze, injure another operative

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been reportedly killed by gunmen, close to a military checkpoint in the Ebonyi State.

The operative was killed when the gunmen attacked an NDLEA team on duty along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway on Sunday morning.

Another operative reportedly sustained a serious injury during the incident.

It was gathered that the location of the attack was close to a military checkpoint along the expressway.

A credible source said the incident happened at about 3 am on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen also collected one riffle from the officers.

They also set ablaze an NDLEA patrol Hilux Van.

The source said, “On 20th Feb. 2022, Sunday morning at about 300hrs at a drug checkpoint along Enugu Abakaliki expressway at Ezzangbo, unknown gunmen attacked drug law enforcement agents and shot two drug officers on duty.

“One officer killed while the other one was shot on the leg which fractured his leg. One riffle collected, one patrol Hilux Van burnt. The names of the victims not yet disclosed.”

The attack is coming barely six days after three policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station having mounted a roadblock along the expressway.

The policemen were at roadblocks for the routine stop and search operation when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing three of the men.

Just like the attack on officials of the Drug Law Enforcement Agents that was carried out at about 3am, the Ezzilo attack was carried out at about 12 midnight.

Ezzilo in Ishielu local government area of the state is about a few kilometres to Ezzamgbo where the latest attack was carried out by gunmen.

The spokesperson of NDLEA in Ebonyi State, Mr. Audu Benji said he was in a meeting and will get back to Vanguard after the meeting.

He was yet to do so hours after the meeting even as he refused to take subsequent calls or reply to messages.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah could not be reached as she didn’t take calls put across to her phone.