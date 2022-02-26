By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Another traditional ruler in the Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State, HRH Dikyet Gupiya has been abducted by armed men at his residence in Pushit.

The victim is the District Head of Pushit, the hometown of the State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, and is said to be a close relative of the deputy governor.

A source in the village said, “he was kidnapped yesterday night by 9:05 pm in the parlor where he was listening to the news. He has been taken to an unknown destination. Pray for his safety.”

The State Police Command has confirmed the incident as the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Gabriel Uba said, “Yes, we are aware that a third class chief was kidnapped somewhere in Mangu. Our tactical team has been deployed to the area, for possible rescue. We are working with local vigilante and others to ensure his safe return.”

It would be recalled that the Sum Pyem, the Paramount Chief of Gindiri in the same Mangu Local Government area was kidnapped last December but he has since regained his freedom from his abductors.

