By Chinedu Adonu

Unknown gunmen on Thursday invaded Enugu, the state capital and had a field day without any security agencies intercepting them. Hours after mauling down three policemen in the Coal city they also killed a popular security head.

The attack started at a police checkpoint in Timber junction, Maryland/Independence Layout, in Enugu, North Local Government Area of the state at about 12 noon where three policemen from Uwani police station lost their lives.

They also kidnapped a woman with her driver who drove into the scene while the attack was going on. The kidnapped woman was in her SUV vehicle. It was gathered that the hoodlums cleared their way with gun shots to clear traffic from disrupting their movement.

The spokesman of the Enugu police command who confirmed the attack said the manhunt for the hoodlums has been intensified. He promised to update with latest development. However, when contacted for update, he didn’t take his calls as at the time of filing the story.

Speaking to Saturday Vanguard, a Keke operator, who preferred to be anonymous said that the gunmen warned Keke operators to clear the road. He said that the policemen at the checkpoint caused a long traffic bottleneck before the gunmen attacked and killed three of them.

“It was a terrible situation. They created tension in Enugu yesterday. We were in a long traffic caused by the police officers before the gunmen came and ordered us to move out of the road. The next thing we heard were the raining of gun shots.

In a related development, tension heightened later in the day as gunmen invaded the house of a popular security head, Ogbonna Ani known as Jango at Meniru street, Agbani road and shot him dead.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that there was a heavy shooting at the area as gunmen, wielding sophisticated weapons, attacked the neighbourhood at about 11:pm, Thursday night.

Efforts to reach the family for reaction was not fruitful as our reporter was not allowed to enter the premises. Saturday Vanguard also gathered that his security dog was killed while some of his family members sustained injuries.

