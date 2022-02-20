Some All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Rivers state have accused some of the party members of allegedly conniving with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to pull down APC in Rivers state.

The APC members, in a statement, claimed that some members loyal to a sitting senator are conniving with PDP to ensure that the party is left out of the 2023 ballot through the courts like they did in 2019.

In the statement signed by two members of the group, Tonte Amachree and Kelvin Okechukwu, the group called on the National leadership of the APC to act fast “and call the said group to order to avoid a repeat of the party’s 2019 fortunes in 2023.”

The statement read:

“Our names are, Tonte Amachree from Asari-Toru Local Government Area APC Ward 7, and Kelvin Okechukwu Obulo from Opobo-Nkoro APC Ward 4.

We are members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers Sate. We are loyal and active members.

Last week Thursday, we were called to a meeting where we would sign an affidavit to join in the suit against the APC in Rivers State and its former Caretaker Chairman.

The meeting was held at the house of a former Attorney General of Rivers State. The meeting had elite members in attendant”.

Why we are angry

Why would the Chairman of the opposition party be in our meeting? We had earlier believed that we were working to put the party back together. But with this new development, we believe otherwise.

How can the leadership of the opposition PDP be in our midst, encouraging us and even guiding us on how to pull down our own party from the inside?

Why would our people be conniving with PDP to destroy our party in the guise of making things right?

We silently walked out of that devilish meeting with the realisation that we’ve been fooled all along.

We cannot fold our arms and allow someone mislead us again. We cannot afford for our party not to be on the ballot again. We refuse to let 2019 repeat itself in 2023.

And we are by this press statement, calling on the APC national to call this group to order, so that Rivers APC will move forward.”