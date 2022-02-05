By Jimitota Onoyume

Grassroots Voice, GV, has pledged support for Hon Onoriode Agofure of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the Ughelli north local government constituency II seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

President of the political pressure group , Comrade Wisdom Goodluck spoke at Uwheru community in the local government area , saying Agofure was always focused on promoting common good in his actions.

” We appeal to PDP leaders and members in the Ughelli North constituency 2 to give Hon. Onoriode Agofure the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the up coming general election,.

“As the Deputy Leader Ughelli North Local Government Council legislative Arm he has shown that he can do the job in the state House of Assembly when elected.. He is vibrant and extremely qualified to take constituncy 2 to a greater height.”

” Hon, Agofure is known for always putting the interest of the people first and championing their course in area of human Capital and infrastructural development anywhere he is found.”

” Hon.Agofure is courageous, generous, humble, trust worthy and a visionary young leader who is ready to serve his people. “.