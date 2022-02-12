BTO

Members of the Physically disabled in Akoko North has announced their decision to support Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, member Federal House of Representatives, Akoko NorthEast/ North West Federal Constituency for Second Term.

The group made this know during a stakeholders meeting in Akoko North on the 12th of February,2022. According to the Chairman of the Group, Comrade Adams Surajudeen Abiodun, they explained that the region ever since the inception of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has received a wholesome transformation which has helped raise the standard of the living of the people.

According to him, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo who is also the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC Affairs at the Green Chamber has touched all sectors in the region.

Comrade Abiodun revealed that sectors like Health, Security, Education, Infrastructure and industrialization, Empowerment amongst many other has received the midas touch of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo.

In his words, “We need no angel from above to tell us that we have a man worthy of our support amongst us, a man who is divinely sent to usher us into a golden era where we can truly say we are reaping the true dividends of a proper democratic setting”

The group while appreciating Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo for his numerous contributions to the region also assured him of their full support. They revealed that it is in their best interest to ensure that Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo returns for second term and on their part,they would commit themselves to ensuring that is achieved.