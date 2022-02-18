By Chinonso Alozie

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Alumni Association, on Friday insisted that the appointment of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as Professor, of FUTO, was still “inexplicable and questionable.”

The National President of the FUTO, Alumni, Ndubuisi Chijioke and the National Secretary, Kingsley Azuaru, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while dissociating themselves from the move by a group called FUTO Alumni Elders suspected to change the narrative around the Patami saga.

Also, they were angry that the group has scheduled a meeting with the FUTO management using the name of the Alumni Association to achieve their aim.

According to the FUTO Alumni, “In this light, NEC wishes to state categorically that FUTO Alumni Association is not involved in whatsoever manner with the scheduled dinner by the group called FUTO Alumni Elders in which the University Management is being hosted.

“NEC considers the use of the Association’s name in the promotion of this event without its consent a grievous infringement and subversive of the Alumni leadership. NEC wishes to further clarify that the Association has not committed any funds or authorised the University to avail or expend any fund for this event from the Alumni funds in its custody, as being alleged.

“In conclusion on the subject issue, NEC wishes to dissociate FUTO Alumni Association and her members from this event and all Chapter executives have been mandated to communicate this position immediately to their members.”

“NEC also considered the unresolved issue of the appointment of Dr Isa Pantami as a Professor at our alma mater and has taken note of the National ASUU position and the reversed position of FUTO ASUU in agreeing with the inappropriateness of the said appointment. FUTO Alumni Association restates that this appointment remains inexplicable and questionable.

“Great FUTOITES, we are all pained by the continued dent on our image and reputation in recent times. This is not acceptable. We can only help to change this narrative not by pretending that all is well but by insisting that whatever is wrong must be made right. We must be unequivocal and unapologetic in taking the necessary actions to address any failure of institutional leadership or process in whatever form,” Alumni Association said.

