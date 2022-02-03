…As Olu of Warri”s wife drums support for Delta slum community

The biblical injunction to feed the hungry was brought to bear last December as over 500 underprivileged children were hosted to a fun-filled day of activities at the second edition of Cleverminds Educational Foundation’s annual event.

This is coming at a time the wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse 111 called for support of the underprivileged children noting that they are the future leaders of our country. Atuwatse made the call when she paid a courtesy visit to Cleverminds Primary School, a free primary school for orphans and underprivileged in Iyara, a slum community in Delta State.

Speaking at the Foundation’s event, Zion Oshiobugie, founder of the non-governmental organization, stated that the event was part of the foundation’s way of bringing joy and hope to the children. “We decided among other things to invite the Hausa community in Warri for our annual event which has gradually become the biggest holiday celebration for orphans and underprivileged children in rural areas to foster unity amongst the various tribes and religion.

Oshiobugie also explained, “I was born in the North but grew up in Sabo Tasha (Ungwan Sunday). So, most of my friends whilst growing up were muslims. I can tell you that Islam also teaches respect for other religion.

“I am glad we achieved our goal of uniting the children through the party showing them that Christmas is a time to show love to all regardless of race, ethnicity, financial status or religion.” He said. The annual get-together ended with the children going home with gift items from donors and sponsors.

Also speaking, Olori Atuwase III stated that her visit was symbolic emphasizing the need for parents, government and all stakeholders to do everything possible to give children across the continent the best of education. “Children are no doubt the living messages we send to a time we will not see and as such, it is our responsibility to impart and impact them for the mission ahead.”

“Watching this innocent children, gave me an assurance that the future of Warri and by extension the future of Nigeria looks really good.” She added.