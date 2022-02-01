The victim, Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila

By Esther Onyegbula

Suspected assassins have brutally murdered Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila, a senior staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Adefila was reportedly on her way to work in the early hours of Friday, January 28, 2022, when she was accosted by the heavily armed assailants, opposite Awalu group of schools, Powerline Area in Laketu, Ikorodu.

According to an eyewitness (name withheld), one of the armed men was heard saying, “That’s her, that’s her” and immediately they pounced on her with machetes, axe and knife.

By the time Adefila was rushed to the hospital by some residents, she had lost a lot of blood, having suffered severe cuts on different parts of her body including her head and spine which eventually lead t her death.

Lamenting, a relative of the family of the victim, Alaba Jobi said, “what made the crime even more shocking and heartbreaking was that she was to attend a party that same day in the office which was organised to honour her having been promoted to a new level in her office.

“Another surprise was that none of her personal belongings was stolen, neither were any of her body parts missing.

“Police urgently need to swing into action to smoke out those behind this heinous act. The mother of five should not die in vain. The husband too, Mr Adefila, wants justice,” noting that Ikorodu, which was once a peaceful area was now marred with an array of criminal activities which is fast becoming almost a permanent feature in the area.

Jobi noted that “all relevant stakeholders should support Lagos Police command in unravelling the mysteries behind the security challenges confronting Ikorodu, especially the death of Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila.”

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said an investigation is ongoing and that the police in the state are working assiduously to arrest the predators.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria