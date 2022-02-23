.

An international consulting and advisory firm, Firmus Advisory has proudly announced its presence in Nigeria.

Headquartered in Accra, Ghana and established a little over a decade ago, Firmus Advisory Limited, provides a one-stop-shop for Business Regulatory Compliance, Market Research and Trade Development services.

“For a market we have always been bullish about, we are excited to set up a home in Nigeria as we aim at partnering with multitude of entrepreneurs and professionals, with the knowledge that customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do!” Firmus Advisory Partner, Edem Seshie said.

On his part, Alexander Twumasi, co-partner added “We are inspired to deliver Value. Our comprehensive range of Market Research services including market and sector insights as well as customer satisfaction studies are also provided by the firm. Our clients include Plentywaka (Treepz), SportyBet, 22Bet, Msport, HONDA, ABSA Bank Ghana, FBN Bank and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to name a few.”

The firm provides Business Regulatory Compliance services by facilitating business registration, Visa on Arrival, Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and Subject To Regularization (STR) from Immigration, product registrations with NAFDA and certifications to kick-start business operations of all kinds.

The Trade Development services of Firmus Advisory offers a platform for companies to locate potential business partners in the same line of business. The partner search services are also designed to make it easy to find a best business fit.