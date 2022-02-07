By Gabriel Olawale

Wellahealth Technologies Limited has teamed up with MDaaS Global to offer affordable diagnostic services and treatments to healthcare consumers and insurers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership which was made possible by Techstars, the Chief Executive Officer of Wellahealth Technologies, Dr Ikpeme Neto, said that the initiative will heralds a new era in technology-enabled, high-quality patient care in Nigeria.

“Leveraging both companies’ commitment to affordability and innovation, insurers, the general public, and other businesses can now access lab tests and medications from thousands of locations on both our networks.

Our combined experience of managing hundreds of thousands of patients across every state allows us to meet the basic lab testing and medication needs of millions of Nigerians.”

Corroborating his views, the Chief Executive Officer of MDasS Global, Mr Oluwasoga Oni said; “Given our shared mission, we at MDaaS Global are excited to partner with Wellahealth to bring modern, high-quality diagnostics to their beneficiaries across Nigeria through our fast-growing network of diagnostic centres.

“This partnership will see thousands of Nigerians gain access to quality diagnostic and treatment experiences, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes and quality of life for Nigerians across the country.”

Wellahealth offers affordable cover for common health care conditions, such as malaria, typhoid, and viral illnesses, via a network of pharmacies, while MDaaS Global builds and operates modern, technology-enabled diagnostic centers in clinically-underserved communities.

Considering the limited access to good healthcare facilities for many Nigerians, the teams at Wellahealth and MDaaS Global believe that the partnership will deepen the drive of affordable health plans for middle- and low-income earners, while also providing health insurers with access to affordable diagnostics for their enrollees across Nigeria.

