Fire guts residential building in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula & Ndubuisi Felix

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by fire that gutted a residential building at New Heaven Estate, Igbehidun, Iyana School area of Lagos.

Vanguard learned that the fire started at about 5p.m. on Wednesday and burned till the early hours of Thursday.

It consumed property in the building before it was put out by neighbours.

According to one of the occupants of the building, Mrs Kanu Blessings, a widow, the inferno which was caused by power surge, started on the roof of the building.

Explaining further, the mother of three said: “I was not at home when it started.

“I received a call from a neighbour that there was a fire outbreak in the house and immediately I rushed down to see what was happening.

“It was the neighbours around that came to my rescue.”

Vanguard News