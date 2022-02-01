Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, yesterday, dismissed the Federal Government’s plan to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country, claiming it was an effort in futility.

The governor, during yesterday’s flag-off of the National Campaign of Out-of-School Children in the six geo-political zones, said the current insecurity in some states will make the programme unachievable.

According to him: “It will be insensitive to encourage people to return or take their children to school when they are battling with their lives.”

Are we going to talk to schools or the victims who are fighting for their lives? Unless these situations are tackled, this programme can’t work.

If we can’t secure the lives and properties of our people, and ensure that they are safe in their homes and safe to go to school, then this will not work. Whatever is going to be done towards improving enrollment of children in schools, the security situation is to be tackled first.”

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, affirmed that insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic increased the number of out-of-school children in the country.

