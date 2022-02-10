By Ezra Ukanwa

Professor Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has restated plans of the Federal Government, FG, to set in motion laws responsible for protecting the digital rights of all Nigerians.

Pantami who disclosed this in Abuja during a roundtable discussion on Data Privacy and Protection organised by the Public & Private Development Center, PPDC, expressed optimism that his ministry in collaboration with several other regulatory bodies are working to ensure data protection and privacy in Nigeria.

Represented by Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Pantami said that the Bureau with 10 other committees are investigating digital loan sharks in Nigeria.

He said: “We are all aware that a national data protection Bureau was created last week Friday and the President in his wisdom appointed me as managing director and CEO.

“I will say that in that capacity this is the fourth official assignment that i am attending and that speaks volumes to what we do here today and the fact that we are ready to work with our partners, public sector private, advocacy groups because the issue of data privacy or potential rights or freedom of doing business online concerns everybody to work together.

“I think it is really important to give us basic information about how we started the issue of digital data privacy. And where we are today. I will actually get back to the bureau.

“We all know that the global digital economy is worth over $5 trillion as of today.

“But a step was taken in 2019 when the President in his wisdom in expanding the ministry of Communication designated the ministry as Ministry of communications and digital.

“The first thing that the Minister did was to craft a national economic policy strategy for the country. The first pillar under that strategy is developmental regulation. And what we are discussing about is all about regulation.

“How do we regulate sector, how do we regulate what we do online, how do we protect the right to privacy or freedom of Nigerians? That is all…“