FG shortlists 16 bidders for highway concession

THE Federal Government has shortlisted 16 of the 18 construction companies that submitted bids to be chosen as concessionaires for some highways across the country.



The bidders, government explained, were picked through online portal under the Highway Development Management Initiative, HDMI.



Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this at the opening of the Request for Proposal Bids on the HDMI Value Added Concession in Abuja, yesterday, vowed that government would not compromise in its efforts at ensuring the right thing was done and tasked the bidders to follow laid down rules.



He explained that the request for proposed public bid-opening ceremony was a continuation of the ongoing Value-Added Concession, VAC, procurement process under the HDMI.



Fashola enjoined the shortlisted bidders to present their profiles and other relevant requirements for necessary scrutiny during the evaluation period.

“We will expect that the project delivery team will also during the evaluation, focus on the due diligence required, relating to documentation, verification of incorporation documents with appropriate registry at the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, submission of annual accounts, so we can factor these and also ensure compliance with the tax laws and rules at the national level,” he said.



He explained further that VAC was not a privatisation scheme but a Public Private Partnership, PPP, initiative that would bring sustainable development and management to federal highways and all assets along the right of way through private sector investors.



Under the agreement, the concessionaires will assume the responsibilities to develop and manage their respective highways for an agreed period of time, including the economic rights over all revenue generating commercial activities from the highway economy along the right of way.



The minister said: “Just as was done at the close of the RFQ (Request For Qualification) bidding back in June 2021, this public bid-opening for the RFP is another milestone and further testament of the Ministry of Works and Housing’s commitment to ensuring a robust, diligent, and transparent procurement process.”

