The Federal government has blamed the upsurge in crime amongst youths in the country on parents faulty upbringing.

It lamented the rate at which young people engaged in the ritual killing under the pretext of looking for quick wealth.

Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who said this in Akure while hosting the 1975 set of his secondary school, Akoko Anglican Grammar School Arigidi Akoko lamented youths engagements in drug abuse, rape, cultism and ritual killings.

Aregbesola said “the upbringing of students should not be left for teachers but should be a joint effort with parents, old student associations and tiers of government.

The former governor of the state of Osun, therefore, called on teachers and parents to be more committed to the upbringing of children for a better society in the country.

According to him bringing children in a good manner would go a long way in taking good care of youths, preventing vices and any wrongdoings ravaging society.

“What is obviously lacking is insufficient parental guardiance. Let us address parental issues, parents must be encouraged to properly groom their children and grooming is not just about discipline, it goes beyond that. It involves correcting any vices, malpractices, misbehaviours among others.

“When parents are sensitive to what their children need to the company they keep, definitely we are going to have well-groomed and disciplined children.”

Speaking on his alma matter, Aregbesola said, “I am joining the other old students to see how we can support, develop, fund the effort of the government in making our Alma mater functional for the current students.

The Minister added that “It is obvious now that the government alone cannot attend to the needs of those institutions, particularly in terms of good infrastructure and this led me to join my other old students to support and assist in providing infrastructure and rehabilitating the old structure at once and to motivate the current students.

