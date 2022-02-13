The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr John Gabaya has been declared winner of the Chairmanship election in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

The Returning Officer for Chairmanship Election in Bwari Professor Amuche Madu declared Mr Gabaya, the incumbent chairman, who polled 13045 to defeat his closest rival Mr Haruna Shekwolo of All Progressives Congress APC who scored 7697.

Mr Gabaya was then returned elected having met the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law.