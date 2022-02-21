By Cynthia Alo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has rolled out a home ownership product aimed to make the experience simpler.

The bank is offering Nigerians mortgage loans of up to N75 million, and anyone can qualify.

READ ALSO:Banks, others contribute N2.3trn to economy

By this initiative, the bank seeks to bridge the nation’s housing deficit through its unique homeownership value proposition.

According to a Central Bank of Nigeria report, Nigeria requires about 700,000 housing units annually for 20 years to accommodate the rising population, which is presently about 197 million. Determined to redress this situation, FCMB urges Nigerians, including salaried individuals, to take advantage of its convenient and flexible mortgage loan product to fulfil their homeownership dream.

Customers can get the funds needed to finance the cost of buying land to build a home quickly at an affordable interest rate with monthly or quarterly payment options depending on their income.

Commenting on the mortgage loan product, FCMB’s Divisional Head, Personal Banking, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said: “As a responsive and customer-centric institution, our mortgage loan product is tailored towards helping our customers become landlords, thereby making them secure, accomplished, and fulfilled. “The mortgage loan is easy to obtain, and repayment is flexible. We want to be part of the success story of our customers.

We will continue to support our customers’ dreams and that of Nigerians by giving them the financial support they need to be homeowners when it matters most. We, therefore, advise them to take advantage of the opportunities we offer in the mortgage segment.”