Security personnel(above and below).

By Henry Ojelu

The premises of Ikeja High Court, Lagos, is under tight security as Justice Hakeem Oshodi is currently delivering judgment in the conspiracy and kidnapping charges brought against Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) and five others.

Members of police and prison’s special squad were sighted at strategic places in the court.

The entrance of the court premises and courtroom are also been guarded by the special security squad.

Evans’ co-defendants are Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba.

The defendants are accused of kidnapping Donatus Dunu, who is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Feb. 14, 2017, and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

They have been on trial since August 2017 before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court at Ikeja.

The defendants who were earlier charged under Sections 411 and 271(3) Criminal Law Cap C17 Laws of Lagos State 2015 are now being charged under Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No 13, Laws of Lagos State 2017.

If found guilty, they risk a maximum life sentence under the extant laws.

Evans and several alleged accomplices are also facing two charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court and another two charges before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the High Court in Igbosere.

Vanguard News