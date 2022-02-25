Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said that it is embarrassing that more than 65 years after becoming an oil-producing country, Nigeria, Africa’s largest petroleum producer, is importing “refined” petroleum products.

Advising the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to sanction staff who were involved in the importation of the adulterated fuel, he wondered which country or buyer on earth would “buy this type of product without a strict requirement for presentation of standard test reports both at the port of loading and port of discharge.”

Speaking in Lagos, he said the importation of the adulterated fuel was enough reason to sanction the staff involved in importation of the products.

“A standardized method should have been in place to confirm that products coming into the country are within the set-up ranges. If that has been the case, these imported dirty products should have been confirmed to meet the standard before releasing them to the public,” Onuesoke added.

