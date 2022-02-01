By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The first ever rice mill in Imo State, Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva Rice, has identified lack of electricity and bad road as biggest challenge of production.

The mill which berthed in the state last year, has since begun full operation.

It is located at Umuabiahu, Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area of the state, a village which has no electricity.

Speaking to newsmen at the mill, Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nnanna Mba, said the company runs on diesel all through, a situation she said increases cost of production.

Dr. Mba stated that some times, the company’s trucks get stuck on the bad spots of the road leading to the company.

She submitted that electricity and good road will surely boost productivity.

Dr. Mba said the company had started in Benue State, but added that she decided to get it down to the state in order to ease the burden of South East traders going outside the zone to purchase milled rice.

The desire to create jobs for the people of the state, she said, also motivated her to establish the mill in the state.

Dr. Mba stated that what stands the company out is the clean and stone-free nature of the rice and the integrity of the company.

She maintained that the company will soon take over the rice market in the country, assuring that they will never compromise on quality.

She pointed out that the company has also provided an opportunity for other rice producers within the state and neighbourhood to mill their produce without going far.